AstraZeneca cashes in on sale of dental unit

AstraZeneca is selling its dental local anesthetics business, whichincludes products such as Xylocaine (lidocaine), Citanest (prilocaine) and Polocaine/Carbocaine (mepivacaine hydrochloride), to the US firm Dentsply International in a deal worth $136.5 million. AstraZeneca will also receive future royalty payments for Oraqix, its new dental gel for scaling and root planning, which is currently in Phase III clinical trials.

The Anglo-Swedish group's executive director, Ake Stavling, said that following a strategic review of its product portfolio, it believes that its dental range of anesthetics "can be better coordinated and marketed by a dedicated dental products company." The range accounts for about 7% of AstraZeneca's total anesthetic portfolio sales.