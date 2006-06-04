AstraZeneca commits $100M to China R&D

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has announced its intention to invest $100.0 million in R&D in China over the next three years, saying that this will focus on the benefit and value of innovative medicines for Chinese patients.
The prime focus of this program will be the establishment of the AstraZeneca Innovation Center China. The company says it has initiated a comprehensive search for an appropriate location for the Center, which will be operational by the end of 2009. It will focus on translational science by developing knowledge about Chinese patients, biomarkers and genetics, the firm notes, adding that the initial therapeutic area will be cancer, which is a major cause of death in China.
Looking to expand collaborations
