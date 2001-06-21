AstraZeneca, GSK get Japanese OK for oral triptans

AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline have been given the go-ahead in Japan tomarket their respective orally-administered triptan antimigraine drugs Zomig (zolmitriptan) and Imigran (sumatriptan). The injectable version of Imigran was the first triptan to reach the Japanese market last year (Marketletter January 24, 2000).
Although the number of migraine sufferers in Japan is estimated at six-to-eight million people, there is little awareness of the condition, which is usually treated with conventional analgesics. Both companies are likely to have a difficult marketing job on their hands to raise the profile of the disease and build some momentum for their triptan products in Japan.
