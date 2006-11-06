AstraZeneca helps more people to afford medicines

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca, through its US subsidiary, has announced new efforts to help people who have difficulty paying for their medicines. Beginning November 15, a family of four earning $60,000 or less, or individuals earning $30,000 or lower, who do not have prescription drug coverage, can qualify to get their AstraZeneca medicines for free.

This change to the AstraZeneca Patient Assistance Program means that an additional 3.8 million people may be helped, bringing the total uninsured population that may qualify to approximately 33 million people. It directly helps those in the middle class as well as those with lower incomes, the company notes.