AstraZeneca helps more people to afford medicines

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca, through its US subsidiary, has announced new efforts to help people who have difficulty paying for their medicines. Beginning November 15, a family of four earning $60,000 or less, or individuals earning $30,000 or lower, who do not have prescription drug coverage, can qualify to get their AstraZeneca medicines for free.
This change to the AstraZeneca Patient Assistance Program means that an additional 3.8 million people may be helped, bringing the total uninsured population that may qualify to approximately 33 million people. It directly helps those in the middle class as well as those with lower incomes, the company notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze