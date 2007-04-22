AstraZeneca highlights its impact on the UK economy

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca is improving the UK's wealth as well as health, according to an economic report the firm commissioned to establish its net worth. The Economic Contribution of AstraZeneca to the UK and Its Regions - based on the latest available economic data - reveals that, in 2004, the firm's UK operations added over L2.5 billion ($5.0 billion) to the bottom line of "UK plc."

According to the report, the UK is a core part of AstraZeneca's worldwide operations, as it is home to the company's corporate headquarters, major R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and business support functions.

In 2004, investment by AstraZeneca in its UK-based operations: