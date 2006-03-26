AstraZeneca in US university research collaboration

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca and the University of Pennsylvania, School of Medicine, a leading US educational and research center, have entered into a research collaboration that will allow for preclinical and clinical research on new treatments for a number of medical conditions.
This renewable, three-year, master agreement establishes a framework for collaboration on a variety of research projects that complement the work being independently conducted by each institution. Initial activity will commence in such areas as addiction, cognition, anxiety, depression and stress-related disorders, but is expected to include several other disease areas. The agreement addresses how AstraZeneca and the Penn School of Medicine will work together to support and sponsor preclinical and clinical research in ways that stimulate greater understanding of disease and lead to new treatment options for patients. The specific terms of the accord are confidential.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze