AstraZeneca in US university research collaboration

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca and the University of Pennsylvania, School of Medicine, a leading US educational and research center, have entered into a research collaboration that will allow for preclinical and clinical research on new treatments for a number of medical conditions.

This renewable, three-year, master agreement establishes a framework for collaboration on a variety of research projects that complement the work being independently conducted by each institution. Initial activity will commence in such areas as addiction, cognition, anxiety, depression and stress-related disorders, but is expected to include several other disease areas. The agreement addresses how AstraZeneca and the Penn School of Medicine will work together to support and sponsor preclinical and clinical research in ways that stimulate greater understanding of disease and lead to new treatment options for patients. The specific terms of the accord are confidential.