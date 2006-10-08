AstraZeneca initiates Ph III comparison of Zactima and Tarceva

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says it has initiated a Phase III trial comparing its anticancer agent Zactima (ZD6474) with Roche's Tarceva (erlotinib), in the treatment of patients with locally-advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The firm added that the program has begun enrolling patients at 160 sites worldwide, including 34 in the USA.

AstraZeneca said that the program, known as Study 57, is the first direct comparison of the two drugs in terms of progression-free survival benefit, in patients who have experienced a maximum of two prior failed chemotherapy regimens.