AstraZeneca investing in China and India

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has inaugurated a new $100 millionmanufacturing plant in China, which it says is "one of the largest investments by a western pharmaceuticals company in the People's Republic." The facility, which is located in Wuxi New District, 200 kilometres north west of Shanghai, covers a total area of 96,000 square meters.
The plant's estimated annual production capacity will be 1.5 billion tablets, 70 million capsules, 2.5 million bottles of oral solutions,four million bottles of dose-aerosols/sprays and some six million vials of sterile products. Among the products to be manufactured at the site are the group's best-selling antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) and the calcium antagonist Plendil (felodipine). The plant employs 280 people.
AstraZeneca has also unveiled plans to create a center of excellence at its facility in Bangalore, India, specializing in new medicines of importance to the developing world, and will focus principally on finding a new treatment for tuberculosis, a disease which currently affects two million people every year in India. The investment program will include $10 million to create new laboratories in Bangalore, and a further $5 million to support research activities.
