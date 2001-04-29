Friday 22 November 2024

AstraZeneca investing in China and India

29 April 2001

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has inaugurated a new $100 millionmanufacturing plant in China, which it says is "one of the largest investments by a western pharmaceuticals company in the People's Republic." The facility, which is located in Wuxi New District, 200 kilometres north west of Shanghai, covers a total area of 96,000 square meters.

The plant's estimated annual production capacity will be 1.5 billion tablets, 70 million capsules, 2.5 million bottles of oral solutions,four million bottles of dose-aerosols/sprays and some six million vials of sterile products. Among the products to be manufactured at the site are the group's best-selling antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) and the calcium antagonist Plendil (felodipine). The plant employs 280 people.

AstraZeneca has also unveiled plans to create a center of excellence at its facility in Bangalore, India, specializing in new medicines of importance to the developing world, and will focus principally on finding a new treatment for tuberculosis, a disease which currently affects two million people every year in India. The investment program will include $10 million to create new laboratories in Bangalore, and a further $5 million to support research activities.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze