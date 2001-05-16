AstraZeneca invests in e-business intelligence solution

In order to transform the way in which its pharmaceutical developmentteams capture, share and exploit critical scientific data, AstraZeneca has signed a contract with e-business intelligence solutions provider Business Objects for use of its BusinessObjects integrated query, reporting and online analytical processing tool.

AstraZeneca plans to use BusinessObjects to support many of its primary R&D functions, including reporting on clinical trials, drug safety and project budgeting. The e-BI firm is also providing it with training, implementation and development support.