AstraZeneca opens first US clinical pharmacology unit

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has opened its first USA-based clinical pharmacology unit at the University of Pennsylvania Health Care System's Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The opening of this facility represents a significant investment in research capabilities in the Delaware Valley, the firm noted, adding that staff at the CPU will have access to state-of-the-art electrocardiology collection systems, telemetry systems and electronic data capture - all of which will provide critical data for the early clinical trial process. Globally, AstraZeneca has five CPUs and one ECG center across Sweden, the UK and now the USA as well.