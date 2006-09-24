AstraZeneca opens two new UK labs

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has opened two major scientific laboratories in the UK constructed at a combined cost of L76.0 million ($143.5 million) which. it added, represents its largest investment expenditure in the country to date.
The L60.0 million Cancer Research Area Building at Alderly Park in Cheshire, the opening of which was presided over by Dame Nancy Rothwell, vice president for research at Manchester University, is intended to increase the firm's candidate drug output, particularly in the field of oncology.
The second laboratory, which is located at the company's Charnwood research site in Loughborough in Leicestershire, cost L16.0 million to establish and can accommodate 75 scientists who will focus on the integration of safety assessments and drug discovery.
