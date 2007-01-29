AstraZeneca's $100M expansion of Boston facility to boost cancer/antbiotics R&D

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has made a $100.0 million investment to strategically boost work in the infectious disease area and continue the incremental growth in cancer research at its R&D center near Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The expansion of the facility will accommodate up to 100 additional researchers who would join over 400 existing scientists in these two disease areas.
"This investment will significantly boost our research capabilities in two critical areas of medical need, and two areas where we have tremendous heritage" said David Brennan, AstraZeneca's chief executive. Jan Lundberg, the firm's executive vice president, global discovery research, added that "infectious disease is becoming more prevalent and problematic to patients and health care providers, placing a heavy burden on our health care systems."
Global infectious disease burden rising
