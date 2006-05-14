AstraZeneca's Atacand "complements ACEs"

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has welcomed strong data on its cardiovascular drug Atacand (candesartan cilexetil), as part of a supplemental analysis of the CHARM study (Candesartan in Heart failure: Assessment of Reduction in Mortality and Morbidity) published in the May issue of the American Heart Journal.
The firm stated that this analysis provides evidence that Atacand's benefits in reducing the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalizations in patients with symptomatic heart failure, and reduced heart pump function, were not modified by baseline dose of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor, beta-blocker use at baseline, or ACE inhibitor dose during the trial. AstraZeneca pointed out that the agent is the only angiotensin II receptor blocker indicated to provide these clinical benefits for heart failure patients already receiving adequate doses of an ACE inhibitor. The analysis also supports the concept that ACE inhibitors and Atacand ARB therapy can complement each other in patients with heart failure, the company stated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze