AstraZeneca's Atacand reduces atrial fibrillation in hypertension

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that data published in the American Heart Journal show that Atacand (candesartan cilexetil), its anti-hypertension drug, when added to contemporary therapy significantly, reduced the incidence of atrial fibrillation in a wide range of heart failure patients, including those with reserved as well as reduced left ventricular systolic function. AF, the incidence of which increases 10%-30% following heart failure, is associated with a decline in cardiac function and worsening of symptoms. Atacand is approved in over 60 countries worldwide.