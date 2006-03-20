AstraZeneca's AZD6140 superior to clopidogrel in trials

Anglo-Swedish drugmajor AstraZeneca says that new data from Phase IIb trials of its antiplatelet drug AZD6140, which it presented at the recent American College of Cardiology meeting, demonstrated the drug's superiority to clopidogrel in terms of inhibition of platelet aggregation in two separate patient groups. The company also announced its intention to initiate a Phase III trial of the product before the end of the year. In related news, the company has announced the results of a Phase IIb safety and tolerability assessment of NXY-059 in the treatment of acute intracerebral hemorrhage. The drug, which AstraZeneca in-licenses from US firm Renovis, had a similar safety and tolerability profile to placebo.