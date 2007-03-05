AstraZeneca's CEO reviews Japan ops

AstraZeneca's chief executive, David Brennan, outlined the group's business strategy for Japan at a recent press conference in Osaka. He told reporters: "even in Japan we will seek an opportunity to acquire a small-sized company having a unique technological platform to discover new drugs and promising products, and products themselves, which can assumably strengthen our R&D pipeline, to achieve a sustainable growth in our company although we have no intention to conduct large-scale M&A."

Although Japan only accounts for 6% by region in its global sales, compared with 47% for the USA and 30% for western Europe, the ratio seems to be low compared to the actual pharmaceutical market size in the the other main territories, he noted.

Mainstay drugs still to debut in Japan