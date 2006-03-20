AstraZeneca's drug Atacand effective in hypertension study

Data from the four-year TROPHY study (Trial Of Preventing Hypertension), which was published on-line in the New England Journal of Medicine, show that AstraZeneca's drug Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) significantly suppressed the onset of hypertension. The trial, which consisted of two years of double-blind treatment with the drug followed by two years of placebo treatment, showed that the product produced a 15.6% relative risk reduction in the pretreated group comparison with those subjects that had only received placebo (p<0.07). The reserchers say that further study of the product is required.
