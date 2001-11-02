Astrazeneca's Iressa shows promise in non-small cell lung cancer

Preliminary data from the first pivotal Phase II trial of AstraZeneca'stargeted cancer drug Iressa (ZD1839) indicate that, when used as a second- or third-line treatment, it can achieve disease control in more than 50% of unselected patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who are refractory to prior platinum therapy.
Iressa is an orally-active agent that targets the epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase-mediated secondary messenger system and is among a new-generation of anticancer drugs, headed by Novartis' Glivec/ Gleevec (imatinib) for chronic myeloid leukemia, that are designed to address the underlying mechanisms behind tumor cell growth and leave healthy cells unscathed. Iressa's target is similar to that of antibody-based drug Erbitux (IMC-225) from ImClone and Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is being developed in the first instance for colorectal cancer (see adjacent story).
In the Iressa study, an overall tumor response rate of 18.7% was seen in the 210-patient study, which enrolled individuals who had not been selected for EGFR status. Two doses of Iressa were administered (250mg and 500mg/day), and the overall disease control rate was 52.9%, including 34% of patients who remained progression-free after four months. The median time to an improvement in disease-related symptoms was eight days, according to AstraZeneca, which noted that this level of efficacy was remarkable given the hard-to-treat patient population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze