AstraZeneca's Symbicort SMART OKed in Australia

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol) maintenance and reliever therapy, the firm's asthma treatment, has been approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration. The company added that the product would allow children over the age of 12 to achieve better control of their condition, using the combined inhaler for maintenance and relief.
The ATGA decision is based on data from an extensive trial program that examined the product in comparison with inhaled corticosteroids, in over 14,000 patients worldwide. AstraZeneca said that, when collated, data from all the studies showed that the product reduced the risk of asthma attacks to a greater extent than higher doses of ICS alone or in combination with a short-acting bronchodilator.
