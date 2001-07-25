AstraZeneca sales rise 8%, Nexium doing well

AstraZeneca says that second-quarter 2001 turnover rose 8% to $4.10billion, while operating profits declined 4% to $996 million and pretax profits fell 2% to $1.02 billion. The profit downturns were attributed to new drug launch costs and a more even phasing of its R&D spending, and the company says they are consistent with its previous guidance.

Sales of the firm's gastrointestinal franchise were up 7% for the quarter, with Prilosec/Losec (omeprazole) turnover rising 3% to $1.37 billion. AstraZeneca's follow-on Nexium (esomeprazole) is making "excellent progress," in the USA since its launch on March 19, having reached a 10.7% share of the US proton pump inhibitors market in the week ending July 14 and now ranking third in the sector. Total sales of the product for the quarter reached $46 million, compared with $81 million in the first quarter of the year, bringing the half-year total to $127 million.

Among cardiovascular products, Zestril (lisinopril) was down 6% at $450 million, reflecting unfavorable comparisons with the year earlier, which saw record shipments in the USA. Atacand (candesartan) grew 73% to $113 million, and Seloken/Toprol (metoprolol) sales increased 32% to $199 million, while those of Plendil (felodipine) fell 4% to $106 million.