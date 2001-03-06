AstraZeneca spending $46M on Japan units

AstraZeneca has made a significant move as part of its strategy ofexpanding operations in Japan by announcing plans to invest 5.5 billion yen ($46.2 million) into improving its manufacturing and distribution facilities across that country.
The company said it is making the investment "to facilitate continuous new product launches expected in Japan during the next several years." The intention is to increase operational efficiency and packaging capacity by expansion of its Maihara factory, in Shiga Prefecture, and to transfer and integrate equipment and employees of its Sanda factory, in Hyogo Prefecture, as well as building additional packaging facilities there for the new products. Current distribution activities at AstraZeneca's Maihara factory and the Toyonaka center, in Osaka Prefecture, will close and are due to be outsourced.
Integration completed by end-2002
