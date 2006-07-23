AstraZeneca submits Seroquel SR US NDA

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for a sustained-release, once-daily formulation of its antipsychotic drug Seroquel SR (quietiapine fumarate).
The clinical trials supporting the US submission used a short titration period that aimed at achieving a therapeutically-effective dose by the second day of treatment. The London-headquartered drug major also expects to make a submission to European regulators towards the end of the year. Seroquel is the most prescribed atypical antipsychotic, achieving global sales of $2.8 billion in 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze