AstraZeneca subpoenaed in USA

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has been subpoenaed by two US states, relating to its marketing of the antipsychotic Seroquel (quetiapine), a drug which produced third-quarter 2006 sales of $848.0 million for the group (see also page 3).

The company said that the state of California's Attorney General's office has requested information about the product's marketing, as well as its status on the "state's formulary." Separately, AstraZeneca has received a subpoena from the Alaska AG's office asking for more information on Seroquel's safety and efficacy, in addition to data on the firm's marketing practices for the drug.