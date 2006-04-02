AstraZeneca welcomes TORCH trial results

Anglo-Swedish drug major Astra Zeneca has said that it "welcomes" the preliminary results of the TORCH (TOwards a Revolution in COPD Health) study1, suggesting that combination therapies containing an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) and long-acting beta 2 agonist (LABA) have the potential to show mortality benefits for COPD patients.
This study was specifically on GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide/Advair (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol; Marketletter April 3), but the results clearly have a relation to AstraZeneca's asthma drug Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol).
The reported 17% reduction in mortality compared to placebo shown by the combination of an ICS and LABA further demonstrates the beneficial effects of this class of medicines and the positive impact on the lives of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients, and AstraZeneca says it looks forward to a more detailed presentation of the data.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze