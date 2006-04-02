AstraZeneca welcomes TORCH trial results

Anglo-Swedish drug major Astra Zeneca has said that it "welcomes" the preliminary results of the TORCH (TOwards a Revolution in COPD Health) study1, suggesting that combination therapies containing an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) and long-acting beta 2 agonist (LABA) have the potential to show mortality benefits for COPD patients.

This study was specifically on GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide/Advair (fluticasone propionate/salmeterol; Marketletter April 3), but the results clearly have a relation to AstraZeneca's asthma drug Symbicort (budesonide/formoterol).

The reported 17% reduction in mortality compared to placebo shown by the combination of an ICS and LABA further demonstrates the beneficial effects of this class of medicines and the positive impact on the lives of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients, and AstraZeneca says it looks forward to a more detailed presentation of the data.