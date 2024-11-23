Saturday 23 November 2024

At Last, Pres Clinton Signs US Health Reform Law

1 September 1996

Amid charges that legislation was three years overdue, US President Bill Clinton has signed into law a limited health reform that will provide for portability of health insurance, and prevents insurers from denying covering people for pre-existing conditions.

Pres Clinton, whose more sweeping health care reform package was thwarted two years ago, said the bill takes "a long step towards the kind of health care reform" the USA needs. The new law also allows the self-employed to take a larger tax deduction for health care coverage which they buy themselves, and authorizes a pilot program of 750,000 medical savings accounts to replace conventional health insurance for the self-employed or employees of small companies.

As he signed the bill into law, Pres Clinton praised his wife Hillary for her work on his failed proposal, and said there was more work to do on health care reform. Nonetheless, he gave credit to members of both parties for their work.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze