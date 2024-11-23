At Last, Pres Clinton Signs US Health Reform Law

Amid charges that legislation was three years overdue, US President Bill Clinton has signed into law a limited health reform that will provide for portability of health insurance, and prevents insurers from denying covering people for pre-existing conditions.
Pres Clinton, whose more sweeping health care reform package was thwarted two years ago, said the bill takes "a long step towards the kind of health care reform" the USA needs. The new law also allows the self-employed to take a larger tax deduction for health care coverage which they buy themselves, and authorizes a pilot program of 750,000 medical savings accounts to replace conventional health insurance for the self-employed or employees of small companies.
As he signed the bill into law, Pres Clinton praised his wife Hillary for her work on his failed proposal, and said there was more work to do on health care reform. Nonetheless, he gave credit to members of both parties for their work.
