Atenolol gets US regulatory go-ahead

Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the marketing and manufacture of its generic hypertension treatment atenolol. The firm added that the FDA's Office of Generic Drugs has determined that the product is bioequivalent to AstraZeneca's branded Tenormin in terms of its formulation and therapeutic effect.
Jim Meehan, vice president of Ranbaxy's US subsidiary Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Inc, said that the approval is a result of a strategic alliance with Ipca Laboratories, which is based in Mumbai, India.
