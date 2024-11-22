Atorvastatin Superior To Other Statins?

Parke-Davis' HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor atorvastatin has outperformed other statin drugs in head-to-head comparative studies, according to company chairman Ronald Cresswell at an analysts' briefing in New York, USA.

Atorvastatin, at a dose of 10mg, is more effective in reducing serum lipids than all the other available statins at their highest approved doses, said Dr Cresswell. The drug lowers low-density lipoprotein cholesterol by as much as 60%, triglycerides by as much as 40%, and raises beneficial high-density lipoprotein cholesterol by around 12%.

Dr Cresswell predicted that a New Drug Application for atorvastatin would be filed in the middle of next year, and the company hopes to achieve sales of $800 million a year at peak. The company expects to build on the lipid-lowering franchise it has achieved with its Lopid (gemfibrozil) range of products.