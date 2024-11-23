Atrix Advances In Periodontal Disease

Atrix Laboratories, the US drug delivery and medical device companybased in Fort Collins, Colorado, has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for marketing approval of Atridox, its treatment for periodontal disease.

Atridox combines the company's Atrigel biodegradable polymer with the antibiotic doxocycline, and has the potential to offer a major advance in the treatment of periodontitis, says the company.

Atridox "represents an innovative, non-invasive approach to therapy that is faster, less painful and less costly than mechanical scaling and root planing, currently the standard treatment for periodontitis," said John Urheim, vice chairman and chief executive of the company.