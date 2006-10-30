Auriga expands portfolio with five Rx derma drugs

Georgia, USA-based Auriga Laboratories, a specialty drugmaker driving growth revenues through acquisition of brand portfolios and innovative drug development programs, says it has finalized an agreement with River's Edge Pharmaceuticals that significantly expands the company's product portfolio with an exclusive license to five new prescription dermatological product formulations.

The deal marks Auriga's third major product acquisition or exclusive license in less than two months, the firm says, adding that it also enables it to enter the $5.0 billion dermatology marketplace. Americans make more than 35 million visits to dermatologists each year, resulting in millions of prescriptions to address skin disorders and conditions, says Auriga.

The accord requires River's Edge to present Auriga with five single-source dermatology pharmaceutical formulations for launch in the first quarter of 2007.