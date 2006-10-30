Auriga expands portfolio with five Rx derma drugs

Georgia, USA-based Auriga Laboratories, a specialty drugmaker driving growth revenues through acquisition of brand portfolios and innovative drug development programs, says it has finalized an agreement with River's Edge Pharmaceuticals that significantly expands the company's product portfolio with an exclusive license to five new prescription dermatological product formulations.
The deal marks Auriga's third major product acquisition or exclusive license in less than two months, the firm says, adding that it also enables it to enter the $5.0 billion dermatology marketplace. Americans make more than 35 million visits to dermatologists each year, resulting in millions of prescriptions to address skin disorders and conditions, says Auriga.
The accord requires River's Edge to present Auriga with five single-source dermatology pharmaceutical formulations for launch in the first quarter of 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze