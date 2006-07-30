Australia negotiates on Roche's Herceptin

The federal government of Australia is negotiating with Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche to accelerate the addition of the company's breast cancer drug Herceptin (trastuzumab) on to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Listing would reduce the cost of the drug from around A$50,000-A$60,000 ($36,420-$44,904) per patient annually to the PBS subsidized clevel.

Federal Health Minister Tony Abbot said it is important the government try to get the best possible deal for tax-payers as well as the best possible deal for patients.

Roche breached code of conduct