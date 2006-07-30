Australia negotiates on Roche's Herceptin

The federal government of Australia is negotiating with Swiss pharmaceutical major Roche to accelerate the addition of the company's breast cancer drug Herceptin (trastuzumab) on to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Listing would reduce the cost of the drug from around A$50,000-A$60,000 ($36,420-$44,904) per patient annually to the PBS subsidized clevel.
Federal Health Minister Tony Abbot said it is important the government try to get the best possible deal for tax-payers as well as the best possible deal for patients.
Roche breached code of conduct
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze