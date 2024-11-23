Australia's AMRAD In Alliance With Drug Majors

Entering its second decade of business, the small Australianpharmaceutical company AMRAD is now in partnership with a number of major companies, notably Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical, Glaxo Wellcome Australia and Eli Lilly Australia.
During these 10 years, AMRAD has grown from an inexperienced company with only six people, to one that employs 300 as a public company, with a A$70 million ($50.8 million) flotation on the Australian Stock Exchange.
AMRAD has three major business areas: sales and marketing; a joint venture with Merck Sharp & Dohme; and a biotechnology subsidiary. It also has a medical R&D arm. However, AMRAD managing director John Grace says there is no room in the Australian pharmaceutical industry for complacency.
