Avexa licenses MNLPharma's HIV integrase inhibitors

UK-based MNLPharma and Australian firm Avexa, say that the latter has been granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize a number of HIV protease inhibitors identified from MNLPharma's Phytopure library.
Under the terms of the deal, the Melbourne, Victoria-headquartered company will fund optimization, clinical development and the commercialization of any resulting products. In return, MNLPharma will receive milestone development payments and royalties on product sales. Further financial details were not disclosed. The new agreement builds on that established between the two companies in 2004.
