B-MS' Baraclude "will dominate" hep B mart

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb's Baraclude (entecavir) will dominate the hepatitis B virus market through 2015, according to the new report, entitled Coping with the Rise in Drug Resistance: A Hepatitis B Virus Study, from Decision Resources, which concludes that this drug outperforms current therapies in efficacy and safety.

"In clinical trials, Baraclude has proved to be more efficacious in reducing viral load, which is the key end point influencing physicians' prescribing decisions," said Kaitlyn Sullivan, associate analyst at DR. "Baraclude also more effectively reduces liver fibrosis and inflammation than the other therapies currently on the market, and the agent is less prone to viral resistance than GlaxoSmithKline's Epivir (lamivudine)," she noted.

Most therapies in the pipeline for the treatment of hepatitis B virus do not have clinical profiles that can compete with Baraclude's efficacy and safety profiles, says the report.