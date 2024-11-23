B-MS Licenses Novartis HIV Protease Inhibitors

Bristol-Myers Squibb has licensed two HIV protease inhibitors fromNovartis, in a bid to flesh out its portfolio of antiretrovirals. The company has acquired worldwide development and marketing rights to the compounds.
B-MS has two nucleoside analogs in its HIV portfolio, Videx (didanosine) and Zerit (stavudine), and would benefit from being able to offer a protease inhibitor as well, as the move towards combination, protease inhibitor-based drug therapy for HIV becomes established. Under the terms reached by the two companies, B-MS will start Phase II trials of BMS-234475 (formerly CGP-61755), a peptidomimetic inhibitor. The firm will also continue preclinical work on BMS-232623 (CGP-73547), a potent azapeptide inhibitor in the early stages of preclinical development.
B-MS is also working on expanding the utility of Videx and Zerit, which was recently cleared as a new option for treating pediatric HIV, and has early-stage programs ongoing in the area of HIV integrase inhibitors and chemokine receptors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze