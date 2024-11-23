Bacterial Culture Dumping In Canada

Following an investigation prompted by a complaint from Laboratories Quelab, Revenue Canada has found evidence of bacterial culture media dumping from the USA and the UK. The enquiry showed a dumping margin of 37%, the Toronto Globe and Mail reports.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal is expected to decide by the end of this month whether the dumping of these products is injuring Canadian production, and whether antidumping duties, imposed on imports since January 31, should remain in force.