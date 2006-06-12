Barr settles Novartis suit for $22.5M

New Jersey, USA-based drugmaker Barr Pharmaceuticals says that it has agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle a lawsuit with Sandoz, the generic drugs division of Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis.
The action, which was brought against Barr in 1998 (Marketletters passim) by Invamed and Apothecon (now owned by Sandoz), claimed that the firm was in violation of antitrust laws and illegally blocking access to the raw material source for warfarin sodium. In 2004, the US Court of Appeals ruled that the plaintiffs had raised issues of material fact on their antitrust claims, scheduling a trial date of June 12 this year.
Prior to commencement of the trial, Barr agreed to make a one-time settlement payment in order, it said, to avoid incurring further defense costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze