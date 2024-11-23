Barr & Wyeth Ayerst's Premarin Battle

In the long-running generics battle between Barr Laboratories and Wyeth-Ayerst (Marketletters passim), the latter has received a preliminary analysis of the chemical components of its Premarin (conjugated estrogens), for the treatment of menopause symptoms, from the US Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA has defined three criteria which must be met to determine which components of Premarin are essential to its clinical effects, and therefore must be included in a generic form of the drug. Wyeth has submitted data to the FDA which highlight the importance of the estrogen delta 8,9 DHES, which is currently classified as an impurity, to the compound. The company says that it relieves hot flushes and night sweats, as well as preventing bone loss and having antioxidant properties.
Barr Laboratories is reserving comment on this latest news, but said that it would add the estrogen to its generic product if the FDA so requires.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze