BAXTER LOOKS TO LATIN AMERICA

Baxter International has said that it expects to more than double its business in Latin America by 1997, with sales projected to reach around $500 million. Its 1993 sales in the region were just over $241 million.

Baxter employs around 1,700 people in Central and South America and the Caribbean islands. Over 1,100 of Baxter's staff work in its four manufacturing plants, two of which are located in Sao Paulo in Brazil. One plant manufactures dialysis and intravenous solutions; the other produces blood oxygenators and heart valves. There are other plants in Colombia and Mexico. In Cali, Colombia, Baxter manufactures dialysis and intravenous solutions, and administration sets. In Cuernavaca, Mexico, the plant produces dialysis and intravenous solutions, plus Fenwal blood bags.

Baxter is the market leader in Latin America in peritoneal-dialysis solutions and supplies, blood bags and, in some countries, IV solutions. Renal products make up over 40% of sales in the region, while blood bags and blood-component products and cardiovascular products each make up under 10%. Baxter's international hospital business, which focuses on IV solutions, sets, gloves, surgical instruments and other products, makes up 40% of sales in the region.