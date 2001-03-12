Baxter/Pharming start C1 inhibitor trial

US firm Baxter Healthcare and Netherlands-based Pharming have started aPhase I clinical study of recombinant C1 inhibitor in asymptomatic patients with hereditary angioedema, which is characterized by acute attacks of localized swelling of soft tissues and can become extremely painful or even life-threatening.

This study will be the first clinical trial with any form of recombinant human C1 inhibitor; it will investigate the safety, tolerability, clearance and activity of the product, which has orphan drug status in the USA.