Baxter To Acquire Research Medical

Baxter International of the USA is to acquire Research Medical Inc, a cardiovascular medical devices company, by way of a stock-for-stock tax-free merger valued at around $236 million or $23.50 per share. RMI is a leading provider of specialized cannulae and cardioplegia products used in open-heart surgery.
Based on current RMI shares outstanding and shares subject to option, each RMI stockholder will be entitled to receive around $23.50 in value, payable in Baxter common stock which will be priced as the average of the 10 trading days ending two days prior to the RMI shareholders' meeting in the first quarter of 1997.
