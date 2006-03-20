Bayer acquires OriGene's TrueClone cDNAs

US firm OriGene Technologies says that Germany's Bayer Healthcare AG has acquired access to its collection of authentic full-length cDNA clones.

"Having access to a comprehensive array of cDNA clones is of utmost imortance in today's gene or protein-based research labs," said Ulf Bruggemeier, director, target research of Bayer HealthCare, Pharmaceuticals, adding: "we believe that the OriGene cDNA collections are uniquely able to provide us with the necessary content to support the drug-related research and diagnostic projects across Bayer Healthcare."