Bayer AG settles US Medicaid fraud claims

Bayer AG of Germany has agreed to pay $14 million to the US federalgovernment and 45 states to settle claims that it caused health care providers to submit fraudulently-inflated reimbursement claims to Medicaid, as an inducement to purchase its products rather than those of its rivals (Marketletters passim), reports Reuters.
An investigation of a whistle-blower suit in 1995 found that Bayer had falsely inflated drug prices used by state governments to set Medicaid reimbursement rates, said the Justice Department. It had set extremely high prices for its products used to treat hemophilia and immune deficiency diseases, and then sold them to physicians at dramatic discounts, enabling them to profit from reimbursement paid to them under Medicaid, it added.
Bayer confirmed the settlement but said it believes its actions were lawful. It also said it is the first firm to work with the government in the Medicaid fraud cases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze