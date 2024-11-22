Bayer Agrees On Social Dialogue

At its European Forum, a formal agreement was signed by Bayer staff representatives and management on social dialogue. Chairman Manfred Schneider said he was convinced "that we will one day be a single European company in which we as representatives of the employees and management of Bayer AG will continue the tradition of amicable and constructive cooperation."

Paul Laux, chairman of Bayer's joint and group works council, was elected chairman of the European Forum.

He stressed that the European Forum was the first clearly defined platform for an exchange of information in the Bayer group and would mean permanent cross-border dialogue could be established between the corporate management and representatives of the workforce.