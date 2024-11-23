Bayer Announcess Structural Reorganization

In order to meet the group's goal of being "the world's leading integrated chemical and pharmaceutical company," Bayer of Germany has said it will implement a number of organizational changes to the group, which will become effective on January 1, 1997.

Manfred Schneider, Bayer's chairman, said: "corporate organization and management must...be systematically adapted to meet the growing demands of the international competitive environment. Above all, we want to promote a corporate structure that encourages innovation and is oriented toward quality and achievement. Our employees need to engage in critical and constructive debate to determine the best way forward for the future."

The group's business segments are being reduced from six to five. These will be: