Bayer Announcess Structural Reorganization

In order to meet the group's goal of being "the world's leading integrated chemical and pharmaceutical company," Bayer of Germany has said it will implement a number of organizational changes to the group, which will become effective on January 1, 1997.
Manfred Schneider, Bayer's chairman, said: "corporate organization and management must...be systematically adapted to meet the growing demands of the international competitive environment. Above all, we want to promote a corporate structure that encourages innovation and is oriented toward quality and achievement. Our employees need to engage in critical and constructive debate to determine the best way forward for the future."
The group's business segments are being reduced from six to five. These will be:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze