Friday 22 November 2024

Bayer chief slams German health policy

20 March 2006

Although Germany's new ruling coalition parties "have agreed to increase the pharmaceutical industry's scope for innovation, the new cost-containment law will achieve precisely the opposite," warned Werner Wenning, chairman of the board of management at Bayer AG, speaking to journalists at the firm's annual financial news conference (Marketletter March 13).

"The reference prices which have once again been introduced for patent-protected drug products come primarily at the expense of the research-based pharmaceutical industry, even though drug costs only account for 14.5% of all health care expenditures in Germany - a level significantly below that of most other European countries," he said.

Mr Wenning went on to tell journalists that "this unilateral discrimination not only weakens our industry, it also jeopardizes the long-term supply of modern medicines for patients. That is why we would once again like to encourage the German government to end this patchwork approach to health policy and initiate consistent reforms."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze