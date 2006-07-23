Bayer debuts free US patient trial of Kognate

Bayer has launched a free trial program in the USA to give individuals with hemophilia A a one-time opportunity to experience treatment with Kogenate FS (antihemophilic factor (recombinant) formulated with sucrose) with BIO-SET, its needleless reconstitution system, as well as the accompanying support programs and services available through Bayer. The Leverkusen-headquartered firm noted that approximately 17,000 Americans suffer from the inherited blood coagulation disorder.

The German drug major stated that Kogenate FS and BIO-SET together form the first integrated reconstitution system for recombinant factor VIII that avoids the risk of accidental needle-stick injuries during reconstitution.

Program enrollees will receive up to six free infusions of Kogenate FS with BIO-SET (not to exceed a maximum of 20,000 IU) delivered to their home or location of choice within the USA. Bayer's offer also includes a practise kit including demonstration vials, training DVD and a user's guide, as well as an optional EZ-Log electronic patient diary, a hand-held computer to simplify record-keeping.