Bayer donates $25M worth of antibiotics to MAP

German drug major Bayer HealthCare has given a donation of Cipro (ciprofloxacin) with a wholesale value of more than $25.0 million to MAP (Medical Assistance Programs) International. The aid organization will distribute the critically-needed products to clinics and hospitals in Africa and Latin America that are fighting on the front lines in the battle against diseases of poverty where there is little or no access to essential medicines.
"More than 20,000 people die each day in Africa from preventable diseases," said Michael Nyenhuis, president of MAP. "By joining MAP in collaboration, Bayer will help us to save lives in areas of the world where there is little or no access to essential medicines like Cipro. With many people earning less than the equivalent of $1 a day, life-saving antibiotics are beyond their economic reach. Bayer is helping MAP to bridge this gap in poor countries," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze