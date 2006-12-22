Bayer donates $25M worth of antibiotics to MAP

German drug major Bayer HealthCare has given a donation of Cipro (ciprofloxacin) with a wholesale value of more than $25.0 million to MAP (Medical Assistance Programs) International. The aid organization will distribute the critically-needed products to clinics and hospitals in Africa and Latin America that are fighting on the front lines in the battle against diseases of poverty where there is little or no access to essential medicines.

"More than 20,000 people die each day in Africa from preventable diseases," said Michael Nyenhuis, president of MAP. "By joining MAP in collaboration, Bayer will help us to save lives in areas of the world where there is little or no access to essential medicines like Cipro. With many people earning less than the equivalent of $1 a day, life-saving antibiotics are beyond their economic reach. Bayer is helping MAP to bridge this gap in poor countries," he added.