Bayer examines Glucobay in CV prevention

Germany's Bayer HealthCare AG, part of the Bayer group, says that it has initiated a trial designed to examine its oral antidiabetic agent Glucobay (acarbose) in the prevention of recurrent cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes in patients with CVD and prediabetes. The program was announced at the 2nd International Congress on Prediabetes and Metabolic Syndrome, in Barcelona, Spain.
The trial, which is being sponsored by Bayer Schering Pharma, will have a radomized, placebo-controlled design, and will seek to recruit around 7,500 individuals with CVD and prediabetes from 150 specialist research centers in China and Hong Kong. Participants will receive the drug, or placebo, for a minimum of four years in addition to optimized CVD management. The co-primary endpoints are the effect of treatment on the occurrence of cardiovascular events and the onset of type 2 diabetes.
The firm anticipates that the data from the study will support and extend those from the previously-completed STOP-NIDDM program, which revealed that the drug cut the risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes 36%, as well as lowering the risk of a first CV event 49%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze