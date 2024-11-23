Bayer Expands OTC Activities In Argentina

German company Bayer is to build a production unit for over-the-countermedicines in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which will be financed by an investment of $40 million.

The consumer care business group will produce around 3.3 billion units per year of Bayer's Aspirin in various dosage forms. The firm also plans to supply the markets in Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The new production plant, which Bayer says will be one of the most modern of its type in the world, will operate to Good Manufacturing Practice standards.