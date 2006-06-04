Bayer extends Schering AG takeover period

Bayer AG has decided to extend its takeover offer for fellow German drugmaker Schering AG until June 14, because the shares tended or pledged so far amount to only 30% of Schering's capital which is well short of the 75% Bayer specified under the terms of the offer.
Under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act, Bayer may not initiate any further unilateral amendment to the takeover offer, which includes changing the minimum acceptance threshold, the offer price or the acceptance period.
As part of the move, Bayer's offer of 86 euros ($110) in cash per Schering share, remains unchanged. The offer is thus approximately 61% above the unweighted 12-month average price and some 39% above the closing price of Schering shares before the first takeover rumors surfaced.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze